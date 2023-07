¿Quién es Michael Olise, la perla que persiguen Chelsea y City?

Chelsea and Manchester City have both Michael Olise in their list. Understand there’s release clause into his contract — around £35m. 🚨🔵 #CFC #MCFC



Both clubs are waiting for clarity about his conditions as he picked up injury last month.



🎥 More: https://t.co/4fgTCvHpqD pic.twitter.com/A0Fr3VmL5g