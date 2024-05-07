'No Rules': Así es la canción de Finlandia, una de las favoritas de Eurovisión 2024

Eurovisión 2024 se celebrará en Malmö, la ciudad sueca, tras resultar Suecia ganadora en 2023 con Loreen y su 'Tattoo'. Ya está todo listo para que empiece el festival de la canción más esperado.

En el certamen, treinta y siete países tratarán de alzarse con el micrófono de cristal en el Malmö Arena, ante la atenta mirada de millones de eurofans que ya han empezado la cuenta atrás esperando al sábado 11 de mayo.

A pocos días de la final, la batalla musical comienza. Esta misma semana se disputarán las dos semifinales: el martes 7 y el jueves 9, que determinarán qué países acompañarán al Big Five y Suecia en la gran final del concurso.

Finlandia defiende Eurovisión 2024 con 'No Rules'

Entre los participantes se encuentra Finlandia, que este año apuesta por Windows95man y su canción No Rules!. Un tema lleno de energía, pegadizo, con un estilo pop electrónico que no dejará indiferente a los espectadores.

Windows95man es un DJ y performer finlandés que encarna la esencia de los años 90. Su característico atuendo de artista consta de un par de pantalones cortos muy ajustados confeccionados por un amigo de Keisteri y una camiseta de Windows95 comprada por internet.

Sobre el escenario le acompaña el vocalista Henri Piispanen. Es un actor de doblaje, cantante y presentador de televisión finlandés. “En mi opinión, todos los finlandeses son un poco locos en el fondo, y quería sacar eso a relucir más. Ahora puedo compartir mi música con una audiencia aún mayor y difundir el alegre mensaje de mi canción", explica Keisteri.

Videoclip de 'No Rules'

Letra de 'No Rules!' para Eurovisión 2024

Welcome. My name is Windows... Windows95man

And I only live by one rule, and the rule is... NO RULES!

(No rules...)

Silence, I say

This is my time - my stage

Call me what you may, see if I care

See me slay!

Is there something wrong with the way I look?

Is there something wrong with who I am?

If I’m not alright

Tell me why do I

Feel so beautiful tonight

NO RULES!

It’s how I live

How I find the wind beneath my wings

It’s how I learn to fly

NO RULES!

In the heat of the night

In the thrill of the fight

I don’t even care what’s wrong or right

It’s how I live my life

NO RULES!

Quiet as I speak

I am the king - I am the queen

And you all gonna be free

Forget the rules and scream!

Is there something wrong with the way I look?

Is there something wrong with who I am?

If I’m not alright

Tell me why do I

Feel so beautiful tonight

NO RULES!

It’s how I live

How I find the wind beneath my wings

It’s how I learn to fly

NO RULES!

In the heat of the night

In the thrill of the fight

I don’t even care what’s wrong or right

It’s how I live my life

NO RULES!

It’s how I live

How I find the wind beneath my wings

It’s how I learn to fly

(Make some noise, let’s go!)

In the heat of the night

In the thrill of the fight

I don’t even care what’s wrong or right

It’s how I live my life

NO RULES!

It’s how I live

How I find the wind beneath my wings

It’s how I learn to fly

(Come on!)

NO RULES!

In the heat of the night

In the thrill of the fight

I don’t even care what’s wrong or right

It’s how I live my life

NO RULES!