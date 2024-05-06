'The Code': Así es la canción de Suiza, una de las favoritas de Eurovisión 2024

Eurovisión 2024 se celebrará en Malmö, la ciudad sueca, tras resultar Suecia ganadora en 2023 con Loreen y su 'Tattoo'. Ya está todo listo para que empiece el festival de la canción más esperado.

En el certamen, treinta y siete países tratarán de alzarse con el micrófono de cristal en el Malmö Arena, ante la atenta mirada de millones de eurofans que ya han empezado la cuenta atrás esperando al sábado 11 de mayo.

A pocos días de la final, la batalla musical comienza. Esta misma semana se disputarán las dos semfinales: el martes 7 y el jueves 9, que determinarán qué países acompañarán al Big Five y Suecia en la gran final del concurso.

Suiza defiende Eurovisión 2024 con 'The Code'

Biel, conocido como Nemo, se hizo famoso gracias a una aparición en SRF Virus (#Cypher), que se volvió viral en las redes sociales. Posteriormente, lanzaron dos EP, a través de los cuales siete canciones llegaron directamente a la lista oficial de singles suizos.

En el año 2020, el joven empezó a escribir y producir para otros artistas. En sus canciones, Nemo trata temas como la identidad de género, la salud mental y encontrar el lugar en este mundo.

Videoclip de 'The Code'

Letra de 'The Code'

Welcome to the show

Let everybody know

I’m done playing the game

I’ll break out of the chains

You better buckle up

I’ll pour another cup

This is my boheme

So drink it up my friend

Uhhh Uhhh

This story is my truth

I, I went to hell and back

To find myself on track

I broke the code

Oh, Oh, Oh

Like ammonites

I just gave it some time

Now I found paradise

I broke the code

Oh, Oh, Oh

Let me tell you a tale about life

‘Bout the good and the bad, better hold on tight

Who decides what’s wrong, what’s right

Everything is balance, everything’s light

I got so much on my mind

And I been awake all night

I’m so pumped, I’m so psyched

It’s bigger than me, I’m getting so hyped

Uhhhh

Let me taste the lows and highs

Uhhhh

Let me feel that burning fright

Uhhhh

This story is my truth

I, I went to hell and back

To find myself on track

I broke the code

Oh, Oh, Oh

Like ammonites

I just gave it some time

Now I found paradise

I broke the code

Oh, Oh, Oh

Somewhere between the 0s and 1s

That’s where I found my kingdom come

My heart beats like a…

Somewhere between the 0s and 1s

That’s where I found my kingdom come

My heart beats like a drum

Uhhhh…

I, I went to hell and back

To find myself on track

I broke the code

Oh, Oh, Oh

Like ammonites

I just gave it some time

Now I found paradise

I broke the code

Oh, Oh, Oh