Así es 'Break a broken heart', la canción de Chipre para Eurovisión 2023: letra y videoclip

Andrew Lambrou es es artista que representará a los chipriotas El tema trata sobre las relaciones tóxicas

Ya está todo listo para que empiece el festival de la canción más esperado: Eurovisión 2023. En el certamen, treinta y siete países trataran de alzarse con el micrófono de cristal en Liverpool, ante la atenta mirada de millones de eurofans que ya han empezado la cuenta atrás esperando el 13 de mayo.

A pocos días de la final, la batalla musical comienza. La misma semana del evento se disputarán las dos semifinales: el martes 9 y el jueves 11 que determinarán qué países acompañarán al Big Five y Ucrania en la gran final del concurso. Todo el evento podrá seguirse íntegramente por La 1 de RTVE.

Chipre defiende Eurovisión 2023 con 'Break a broken heart'

Chipre ha escogido a Andrew Lambrou como representante del país. El chipriota interpretará "Break a broken heart", un tema que trata de una persona que ha sido herida por alguien a quien le entregó todo su corazón, pero es muy fuerte y no deja paso al dolor. Al final, el protagonista echa de menos a la otra persona, pero tiene el corazón roto.

Chipre consiguió la mejor posición del país en sus 38 años de historia en el certamen, y lo hizo en 2018, cuando Eleni se quedó a un paso de conseguir el micrófono de cristal.

Videoclip de 'Break a broken heart' - Andrew Lambrou

Letra de 'Break a broken heart'

The lights went out

I hit the ground

You didn’t mind that I was bleeding out

You filled my life

With minor songs

I loved you but you loved to do me wrong

I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red Lights, flashes, rising out of the ashes

I see you

For who you are

But you can’t break … a broken heart

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I’m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

No-o-o

You can’t break a broken heart

No-o-o

An all-time low

But I’ll get by

And over you I’ll find the highest high

You did your best

To do your worst

I got used to all the ways it hurt

Feel the fever telling me that I need her

Science fiction turning into an addiction

I see you

For who you are

But you can’t break … a broken heart

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I’m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart …

No-o-o

You can’t break a broken heart

No-o-o

Oh I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red Lights, flashes, rising from the ashes…

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I’m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can’t break a…

No-o-o

Oh you can’t break a broken…

No-o-o

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

You can’t, you can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

You can’t…

You can’t break a broken heart!