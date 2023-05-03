Así es Tattoo, la canción de Suecia para Eurovisión 2023
Loreen busca el doblete en esta edición
Tatto parte entre las grandes favoritas para coronarse como campeona
Todo listo para que de inicio el festival de la canción de Eurovisión 2023. 37 países tratarán de vencer en Liverpool ante la atenta mirada de millones de eurofans que esperan con ansia que llegue el 13 de Mayo.
Antes, sin embargo se tendrán que disputar las dos semifinales que determinarán qué países acompañan al Big Five y Ucrania en la gran final del concurso. Todo el concurso se podrá seguir íntegramente por La 1 de TVE.
En el caso de Suecia será Loreen quien se encargue de representar al país en esta edición. Lo hará con su tema Tattoo, que se coloca entre los grandes favoritos para llevarse la victoria este año.
Viedeoclip de Tattoo - Loreen
Letra Completa: Tattoo - Loreen
I don't wanna go
But baby, we both know
This is not our time
It's time to say goodbye
Until we meet again
'Cause this is not the end
It will come a day
When we will find our way
Violins playing and the angels crying
When the stars align then I'll be there
No, I don't care about them all
'Cause all I want is to be loved
And all I care about is you
You're stuck on me like a tattoo
No, I don't care about the pain
I'll walk through fire and through rain
Just to get closer to you
You're stuck on me like a tattoo
I'm letting my hair down
I'm taking it cool
You got my heart in your hand
Don't lose it, my friend
It's all that I got
Violins playing and the angels crying
When the stars align then I'll be there
No, I don't care about them all
'Cause all I want is to be loved
And all I care about is you
You're stuck on me like a tattoo
No, I don't care about the pain
I'll walk through fire and through rain
Just to get closer to you
You're stuck on me like a tattoo
No, I don't care about them all
'Cause all I want is to be loved
And all I care about is you
You're stuck on me like a tattoo
I don't care about the pain
I'll walk through fire and through rain
Just to get closer to you
You're stuck on me like a tattoo
All I care about is love
No
All I care about is love
You're stuck on me like a tattoo
Recuerda que podrás seguir las últimas noticias de Eurovisión y los resultados del concurso en directo a través de la web de SPORT.
Temas