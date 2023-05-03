Así es Tattoo, la canción de Suecia para Eurovisión 2023

Loreen busca el doblete en esta edición Tatto parte entre las grandes favoritas para coronarse como campeona

Todo listo para que de inicio el festival de la canción de Eurovisión 2023. 37 países tratarán de vencer en Liverpool ante la atenta mirada de millones de eurofans que esperan con ansia que llegue el 13 de Mayo.

Antes, sin embargo se tendrán que disputar las dos semifinales que determinarán qué países acompañan al Big Five y Ucrania en la gran final del concurso. Todo el concurso se podrá seguir íntegramente por La 1 de TVE.

En el caso de Suecia será Loreen quien se encargue de representar al país en esta edición. Lo hará con su tema Tattoo, que se coloca entre los grandes favoritos para llevarse la victoria este año.

Viedeoclip de Tattoo - Loreen

Letra Completa: Tattoo - Loreen

I don't wanna go

But baby, we both know

This is not our time

It's time to say goodbye

Until we meet again

'Cause this is not the end

It will come a day

When we will find our way

Violins playing and the angels crying

When the stars align then I'll be there

No, I don't care about them all

'Cause all I want is to be loved

And all I care about is you

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

No, I don't care about the pain

I'll walk through fire and through rain

Just to get closer to you

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

I'm letting my hair down

I'm taking it cool

You got my heart in your hand

Don't lose it, my friend

It's all that I got

Violins playing and the angels crying

When the stars align then I'll be there

No, I don't care about them all

'Cause all I want is to be loved

And all I care about is you

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

No, I don't care about the pain

I'll walk through fire and through rain

Just to get closer to you

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

No, I don't care about them all

'Cause all I want is to be loved

And all I care about is you

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

I don't care about the pain

I'll walk through fire and through rain

Just to get closer to you

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

All I care about is love

No

All I care about is love

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

