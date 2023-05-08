Así es 'Because of you', la canción de Bélgica para Eurovisión 2023: letra y videoclip

'Because of you' se ha convertido en una de las canciones más virales en Spotify Bélgica llega a Eurovisión 2023 con un tema que mezcla deep house y pop dispuesta a ganar

Ya está todo listo para que empiece el festival de la canción más esperado: Eurovisión 2023. En el certamen, treinta y siete países trataran de alzarse con el micrófono de cristal en Liverpool, ante la atenta mirada de millones de eurofans que ya han empezado la cuenta atrás esperando el 13 de mayo.

A pocos días de la final, la batalla musical comienza. La misma semana del evento se disputarán las dos semfinales: el martes 7 y jueves 11 que determinarán qué países acompañarán al Big Five y Ucrania en la gran final del concurso. Todo el evento podrá seguirse íntegramente por La 1 de RTVE.

Bélgica defiende Eurovisión 2023 con 'Because of you'

Bélgica se presenta a Eurovisión 2023 dispuesta a poner a todo el público a bailar. Because of you es un tema que mezcla deep house con pop y toques disco. El tema interpretado por Gustaph, defiende los derechos de la comunidad LGTBIQ+ a golpe de pop.

Con ritmos muy bailables Gustaph se propone levantar al público con Because of you, un tema muy pegadizo. Para Gustahp el escenario de Eurovisión no es algo nuevo. Su experencia viene por las dos veces que ha participado como corista en el festival: la primera en Lisboa (2018) y la segunda en en Róterdam (2021).

Videoclip de 'Because of you' - Gustaph

Letra de 'Because of you' - Gustaph

And it's all because of you

Because of you

Remember when they told us

"You're not good enough"?

And then you came into my life

And you changed my world for good

Told me to love myself a bit harder than yesterday

Well, life is too short and we sure got to celebrate

And when the world got me going crazy

I carry on

'Cause I know I'm strong

When the world got me going crazy

I carry on

And it's all because of you

Because of you

Remember when they tried to break us?

Well, look at us now

You told me the right thing at the right time

You got me feeling wild

Now I love myself much more than I did yesterday

'Cause life is too short and we sure got to celebrate

Hey, yeah

And when the world got me going crazy

I carry on

'Cause I know I'm strong

When the world got me going crazy

I carry on

And it's all because of-

I'll carry on despite of the things they said and done

They'll never kill this fire

Your love will take me higher

It's all because of you

Because of you

Well, because of you

Because of you I keep on going, baby, baby, for a brighter day, yeah

And when the world got me going crazy

I carry on

See, I carry on because of you

When the world got me going crazy

I carry on (Said I carry on)

And when the world got me going crazy

See, I will carry on

And it's all because of you

Because of you

Because of you