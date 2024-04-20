Playoffs NBA 2024: cuadro, equipos, fechas y horarios
Comienzan las eliminatorias por la lucha de un anillo que defienden los Denver Nuggets de Nikola Jokic
Los Boston Celtics llegan a playoffs con el mejor balance de la temporada regular: 64 victorias y 18 derrotas
Guía completa de los play-off de la NBA 23-24: equipos, cuadro y mejores estadísticas
Una temporada más, tras la disputa de la temporada regular de la NBA, llega el momento del Playoff. La lucha por el campeonato reúne a los mejores 16 equipos de la temporada, que lucharán por lograr el anillo, y tratar de arrebatarle el título a los Denver Nuggets, vigentes campeones, tras el triunfo en las pasadas finales ante Miami Heat. Te contamos dónde ver por TV y online el playoff de la NBA.
Los Boston Celtics llegan a los cruces con el mejor balance de la liga, tras haber conseguido 64 victorias y tan solo 18 derrotas. Mucho más igualada ha sido la lucha en el Oeste, en el que los Oklahoma City Thunder han dado la 'sorpresa' y han acabado en lo más alto de la tabla, con unos registros de 57-25, los mismos que los Nuggets, y una derrota menos que los Minnesota Timberwolves.
CONFERENCIA OESTE
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (1º) - NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (8º)
Partido 1 Lunes 22 abril 03:30h (CET)
Partido 2 Jueves 25 abril 03:30h (CET)
Partido 3 Sábado 27 abril 21:30h (CET)
Partido 4 Lunes 29 abril Por definir
Partido 5 * Miércoles 1 de mayo Por definir
Partido 6 * Viernes 3 de mayo Por definir
Partido 7 * Domingo 5 de mayo Por definir
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (4º) - DALLAS MAVERICKS (5º)
Partido 1 Domingo 21 abril 21:30h (CET)
Partido 2 Miércoles 24 abril 04:00h (CET)
Partido 3 Sábado 27 abril 02:00h (CET)
Partido 4 Domingo 28 abril 21:30h (CET)
Partido 5 * Miércoles 1 mayo Por definir
Partido 6 * Viernes 3 mayo Por definir
Partido 7 * Domingo 5 mayo Por definir
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (3º) - PHOENIX SUNS (6º)
Partido 1 Sábado 20 abril 21:30h (CET)
Partido 2 Miércoles 24 abril 01:30h (CET)
Partido 3 Sábado 27 abril 04:30h (CET)
Partido 4 Lunes 29 abril 03:30h (CET)
Partido 5 * Martes 30 abril Por definir
Partido 6 * Jueves 2 mayo Por definir
Partido 7 * Sábado 4 mayo Por definir
DENVER NUGGETS (2º) - LOS ANGELES LAKERS (7º)
Partido 1 Domingo 21 abril 02:30h (CET)
Partido 2 Martes 23 abril 04:00h (CET)
Partido 3 Viernes 26 abril 04:00h (CET)
Partido 4 Domingo 28 abril 02:30h (CET)
Partido 5 * Lunes 29 abril Por definir
Partido 6 * Jueves 2 mayo Por definir
Partido 7 * Sábado 4 mayo Por definir
CONFERENCIA ESTE
BOSTON CELTICS (1º) - MIAMI HEAT (8º)
Partido 1 Domingo 21 abril 19:00h (CET)
Partido 2 Jueves 25 abril 01:00h (CET)
Partido 3 Domingo 28 abril 00:00h (CET)
Partido 4 Lunes 29 abril Por definir
Partido 5 * Miércoles 1 mayo Por definir
Partido 6 * Viernes 3 mayo Por definir
Partido 7 * Domingo 5 mayo Por definir
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS (4º) - ORLANDO MAGIC (5º)
Partido 1 Sábado 20 abril 19:00h (CET)
Partido 2 Martes 23 abril 01:00h (CET)
Partido 3 Viernes 26 abril 01:00h (CET)
Partido 4 Sábado 27 abril 19:00h (CET)
Partido 5 * Martes 30 abril Por definir
Partido 6 * Viernes 3 mayo Por definir
Partido 7 * Domingo 5 mayo Por definir
MILWAUKEE BUCKS (3º) - INDIANA PACERS (6º)
Partido 1 Lunes 22 abril 01:00h (CET)
Partido 2 Miércoles 24 abril 02:30h (CET)
Partido 3 Viernes 26 abril 23:30h (CET)
Partido 4 Lunes 29 abril 01:00h (CET)
Partido 5 * Martes 30 abril Por definir
Partido 6 * Jueves 2 mayo Por definir
Partido 7 * Sábado 4 mayo Por definir
NEW YORK KNICKS (2º) - PHILADELPHILA 76ERS (7º)
Partido 1 Domingo 21 abril 00:00h (CET)
Partido 2 Martes 23 abril 01:30h (CET)
Partido 3 Viernes 26 abril 01:30h (CET)
Partido 4 Domingo 28 abril 19:00h (CET)
Partido 5 * Martes 30 abril Por definir
Partido 6 * Jueves 2 mayo Por definir
Partido 7 * Sábado 4 mayo Por definir
DÓNDE VER LOS PLAYOFFS NBA POR TV
Los partidos del playoff de NBA 2023-24, se podrán seguir por televisión en España a través de la plataforma Movistar+. Como siempre, a través de la web de SPORT podrás seguir el minuto a minuto de cada partido y todos los detalles del playoff de la NBA.
