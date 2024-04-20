Suscripción

Playoffs NBA 2024: cuadro, equipos, fechas y horarios

Comienzan las eliminatorias por la lucha de un anillo que defienden los Denver Nuggets de Nikola Jokic

Los Boston Celtics llegan a playoffs con el mejor balance de la temporada regular: 64 victorias y 18 derrotas

Guía completa de los play-off de la NBA 23-24: equipos, cuadro y mejores estadísticas

Arrancan los playoff de la NBA 2023-2024

Arrancan los playoff de la NBA 2023-2024 / Marc Creus/SPORT

Marc del Río

Una temporada más, tras la disputa de la temporada regular de la NBA, llega el momento del Playoff. La lucha por el campeonato reúne a los mejores 16 equipos de la temporada, que lucharán por lograr el anillo, y tratar de arrebatarle el título a los Denver Nuggets, vigentes campeones, tras el triunfo en las pasadas finales ante Miami Heat. Te contamos dónde ver por TV y online el playoff de la NBA.

Los Boston Celtics llegan a los cruces con el mejor balance de la liga, tras haber conseguido 64 victorias y tan solo 18 derrotas. Mucho más igualada ha sido la lucha en el Oeste, en el que los Oklahoma City Thunder han dado la 'sorpresa' y han acabado en lo más alto de la tabla, con unos registros de 57-25, los mismos que los Nuggets, y una derrota menos que los Minnesota Timberwolves.

Así queda el cuadro de playoffs de la NBA

Así queda el cuadro de playoffs de la NBA / NBA

CONFERENCIA OESTE

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (1º) - NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (8º)

Partido 1 Lunes 22 abril 03:30h (CET)

Partido 2 Jueves 25 abril 03:30h (CET)

Partido 3 Sábado 27 abril 21:30h (CET)

Partido 4 Lunes 29 abril Por definir

Partido 5 * Miércoles 1 de mayo Por definir

Partido 6 * Viernes 3 de mayo Por definir

Partido 7 * Domingo 5 de mayo Por definir

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (4º) - DALLAS MAVERICKS (5º)

Partido 1 Domingo 21 abril 21:30h (CET)

Partido 2 Miércoles 24 abril 04:00h (CET)

Partido 3 Sábado 27 abril 02:00h (CET)

Partido 4 Domingo 28 abril 21:30h (CET)

Partido 5 * Miércoles 1 mayo Por definir

Partido 6 * Viernes 3 mayo Por definir

Partido 7 * Domingo 5 mayo Por definir

Doncic, la sonrisa de un hombre que se hará de oro en verano de 2025

Doncic, la sonrisa de un hombre que se hará de oro en verano de 2025 / AGENCIAS

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (3º) - PHOENIX SUNS (6º)

Partido 1 Sábado 20 abril 21:30h (CET)

Partido 2 Miércoles 24 abril 01:30h (CET)

Partido 3 Sábado 27 abril 04:30h (CET)

Partido 4 Lunes 29 abril 03:30h (CET)

Partido 5 * Martes 30 abril Por definir

Partido 6 * Jueves 2 mayo Por definir

Partido 7 * Sábado 4 mayo Por definir

DENVER NUGGETS (2º) - LOS ANGELES LAKERS (7º)

Partido 1 Domingo 21 abril 02:30h (CET)

Partido 2 Martes 23 abril 04:00h (CET)

Partido 3 Viernes 26 abril 04:00h (CET)

Partido 4 Domingo 28 abril 02:30h (CET)

Partido 5 * Lunes 29 abril Por definir

Partido 6 * Jueves 2 mayo Por definir

Partido 7 * Sábado 4 mayo Por definir

Nikola Jokic, pívot de los Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic, pívot de los Denver Nuggets / AP

CONFERENCIA ESTE

BOSTON CELTICS (1º) - MIAMI HEAT (8º)

Partido 1 Domingo 21 abril 19:00h (CET)

Partido 2 Jueves 25 abril 01:00h (CET)

Partido 3 Domingo 28 abril 00:00h (CET)

Partido 4 Lunes 29 abril Por definir

Partido 5 * Miércoles 1 mayo Por definir

Partido 6 * Viernes 3 mayo Por definir

Partido 7 * Domingo 5 mayo Por definir

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS (4º) - ORLANDO MAGIC (5º)

Partido 1 Sábado 20 abril 19:00h (CET)

Partido 2 Martes 23 abril 01:00h (CET)

Partido 3 Viernes 26 abril 01:00h (CET)

Partido 4 Sábado 27 abril 19:00h (CET)

Partido 5 * Martes 30 abril Por definir

Partido 6 * Viernes 3 mayo Por definir

Partido 7 * Domingo 5 mayo Por definir

MILWAUKEE BUCKS (3º) - INDIANA PACERS (6º)

Partido 1 Lunes 22 abril 01:00h (CET)

Partido 2 Miércoles 24 abril 02:30h (CET)

Partido 3 Viernes 26 abril 23:30h (CET)

Partido 4 Lunes 29 abril 01:00h (CET)

Partido 5 * Martes 30 abril Por definir

Partido 6 * Jueves 2 mayo Por definir

Partido 7 * Sábado 4 mayo Por definir

Giannis Antetokounmpo regresó a los Bucks con victoria

Giannis Antetokounmpo regresó a los Bucks con victoria / AP

NEW YORK KNICKS (2º) - PHILADELPHILA 76ERS (7º)

Partido 1 Domingo 21 abril 00:00h (CET)

Partido 2 Martes 23 abril 01:30h (CET)

Partido 3 Viernes 26 abril 01:30h (CET)

Partido 4 Domingo 28 abril 19:00h (CET)

Partido 5 * Martes 30 abril Por definir

Partido 6 * Jueves 2 mayo Por definir

Partido 7 * Sábado 4 mayo Por definir

DÓNDE VER LOS PLAYOFFS NBA POR TV

Los partidos del playoff de NBA 2023-24, se podrán seguir por televisión en España a través de la plataforma Movistar+. Como siempre, a través de la web de SPORT podrás seguir el minuto a minuto de cada partido y todos los detalles del playoff de la NBA.

