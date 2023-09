El próximo objetivo de Morata en la selección

33 - The top 5 goalscorers in the history of Spain's 🇪🇸 men's senior national team 🇪🇸:



1⃣ David Villa (59 goals in 98 appearances)

2⃣ Raúl González Blanco (44 in 102 apps)

3⃣ Fernando Torres (38 in 110)

4⃣ David Silva (35 in 125)

5⃣ ÁLVARO MORATA (33 in 65)



