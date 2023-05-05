Así es 'Who The Hell Is Edgar?', la canción de Austria para Eurovisión 2023: Letra y videoclip

Teya & Salena serán las encargadas de llevar a Edgar Allan Poe a Eurovisión La propuesta divide a los expertos

Ya está todo listo para que empiece el festival de la canción más esperado: Eurovisión 2023. En el certamen, treinta y siete países trataran de alzarse con el micrófono de cristal en Liverpool, ante la atenta mirada de millones de eurofans que ya han empezado la cuenta atrás esperando el 13 de mayo.

A pocos días de la final, la batalla musical comienza. La misma semana del evento se disputarán las dos semfinales: el martes 7 y jueves 11 que determinarán qué países acompañarán al Big Five y Ucrania en la gran final del concurso. Todo el evento podrá seguirse íntegramente por La 1 de RTVE.

Who The Hell Is Edgar será la propuesta de Austria para esta edición. Una divertida canción sobre Edgar Allan Poe que ha dividido a los expertos del festival. Muchos apuntan a que el humor de este dúo convencerá y podría ser incluso Top 10.

Videoclip de 'Who The Hell Is Edgar?' - Teya y Salena

Letra de 'Who The Hell Is Edgar?

"Oh my God, you're such a good writer"

"Oh, it's not me, it's Edgar"

"Who the hell is Edgar?"

There's a ghost in my body and he is a lyricist

It is Edgar Allan Poe, and I think he can't resist

Yeah, his brain is in my hand, and it's moving really fast

Don't know how he possessed me, but I'm happy that he did

'Cause this song is feeling special, and is gonna make me rich

Yeah, the words are spilling out, what the heck is this about?

Oh, mio padre, there's a ghost in my body, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan Poe

Maybe I should call a doctor or an exorcist

Maybe someone out there knows where Shakespeare is so I can get a taste

What's your IPI? Where's the A&R?

Girl, call Universal, you're about to be a star

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan

"Who the hell is Edgar?"

Oh, mio padre

There's a ghost in my body

Oh, mio padre

There's a ghost in my body

Zero, dot, zero, zero, three

Give me two years, and your dinner will be free

Gas station champagne is on me

Edgar cannot pay rent for me

Zero, dot, zero, zero

Zero, dot, zero, zero

Zero, dot, zero, zero, three

At least it pays to be funny

Ugh

Oh, mio padre

There's a ghost in my body

Oh, mio padre

There's a ghost in my body (Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan Poe)

Oh, mio padre

There's a ghost in my body

Oh, mio padre

There's a ghost in my body

Oh, mio padre, there's a ghost in my body, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

"Who the hell is Edgar?"

