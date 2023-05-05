Así es 'Who The Hell Is Edgar?', la canción de Austria para Eurovisión 2023: Letra y videoclip
Teya & Salena serán las encargadas de llevar a Edgar Allan Poe a Eurovisión
La propuesta divide a los expertos
Ya está todo listo para que empiece el festival de la canción más esperado: Eurovisión 2023. En el certamen, treinta y siete países trataran de alzarse con el micrófono de cristal en Liverpool, ante la atenta mirada de millones de eurofans que ya han empezado la cuenta atrás esperando el 13 de mayo.
A pocos días de la final, la batalla musical comienza. La misma semana del evento se disputarán las dos semfinales: el martes 7 y jueves 11 que determinarán qué países acompañarán al Big Five y Ucrania en la gran final del concurso. Todo el evento podrá seguirse íntegramente por La 1 de RTVE.
Who The Hell Is Edgar será la propuesta de Austria para esta edición. Una divertida canción sobre Edgar Allan Poe que ha dividido a los expertos del festival. Muchos apuntan a que el humor de este dúo convencerá y podría ser incluso Top 10.
Videoclip de 'Who The Hell Is Edgar?' - Teya y Salena
Letra de 'Who The Hell Is Edgar?
"Oh my God, you're such a good writer"
"Oh, it's not me, it's Edgar"
"Who the hell is Edgar?"
There's a ghost in my body and he is a lyricist
It is Edgar Allan Poe, and I think he can't resist
Yeah, his brain is in my hand, and it's moving really fast
Don't know how he possessed me, but I'm happy that he did
'Cause this song is feeling special, and is gonna make me rich
Yeah, the words are spilling out, what the heck is this about?
Oh, mio padre, there's a ghost in my body, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan Poe
Maybe I should call a doctor or an exorcist
Maybe someone out there knows where Shakespeare is so I can get a taste
What's your IPI? Where's the A&R?
Girl, call Universal, you're about to be a star
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan
"Who the hell is Edgar?"
Oh, mio padre
There's a ghost in my body
Oh, mio padre
There's a ghost in my body
Zero, dot, zero, zero, three
Give me two years, and your dinner will be free
Gas station champagne is on me
Edgar cannot pay rent for me
Zero, dot, zero, zero
Zero, dot, zero, zero
Zero, dot, zero, zero, three
At least it pays to be funny
Ugh
Oh, mio padre
There's a ghost in my body
Oh, mio padre
There's a ghost in my body (Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan Poe)
Oh, mio padre
There's a ghost in my body
Oh, mio padre
There's a ghost in my body
Oh, mio padre, there's a ghost in my body, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
"Who the hell is Edgar?"
