Así es 'Heart of Steel', la canción de Ucrania para Eurovisión 2023

Tvorchi buscará repetir el éxito de Kalush Ochestra Ucrania se hizo con su primer premio en 2022

Todo listo para que de inicio el festival de la canción de Eurovisión 2023. 37 países tratarán de vencer en Liverpool ante la atenta mirada de millones de eurofans que esperan con ansia que llegue el 13 de Mayo.

Antes, sin embargo se tendrán que disputar las dos semifinales que determinarán qué países acompañan al Big Five y Ucrania en la gran final del concurso. Todo el concurso se podrá seguir íntegramente por La 1 de TVE.

En el caso de Ucrania, será Tvorchi con "Heart of Steel", la encargada de suceder a Kalush Orchestra como campeones del certamen. Una actuación sustancialmente mejor que la del año pasado y que contará con la incógnita de saber si el voto popular la volverá a aupar a lo más alto de la clasificación.

Viedeoclip de Tvorchi con "Heart of Steel"

Letra Completa: Tvorchi - "Heart of Steel"

Sometimes gotta let it go

Sometimes gotta look away

Sometimes you just gotta know

When to stick your middle finger up in the air

I cannot explain

Tell you how I feel

Life is just a game

And I'm playing for the win

Don't be scared to say just what you think

'Cause no matter how bad, someone's listening

Don't care what you say

Don't care how you feel

Get out of my way

'Cause I got a heart of steel

Ooh-ooh-ooh

(Don't care what you say)

Ooh-ooh-ooh

(Or how you feel)

Ooh-ooh-ooh

(Oh, I got a heart of steel, oh-oh)

You just like to act a fool

Tryna get in my head like

When I turn on my headlights

I can see right through you

Tryna get a reaction

I just hit the action move

You know I can never lose

You like the attention too

This has nеver been about you

Don't be scared to say just what you think

'Cause no matter how bad, someone's listening

Don't care what you say

Don't care how you feel

Get out of my way

'Cause I got a heart of steel

Ooh-ooh-ooh

(Don't care what you say)

Ooh-ooh-ooh

(Or how you feel)

Ooh-ooh-ooh

(Oh, I got a heart of steel, oh-oh)

Ooh-ooh-ooh

(Don't care what you say)

Ooh-ooh-ooh

(Or how you feel)

Ooh-ooh-ooh

(Oh, I got a heart of steel, oh-oh)

