Los mejores ejercicios para el bíceps en el gimnasio

Cable Bicep Curls - Many perform these somewhat wrong or not as effectively as they can. 1. Stand over the cable as this will allow you to overload the biceps properly and offer more range. 2. Chest up, shoulders down and back - minimize shoulder movement as much as possible. You dont need to be so rigid, slight elbow movement is fine, just maintain control. 3. Focus on curling towards you, bringing the forearm and bicep together!