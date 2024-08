Swiatek se desquita y se consuela con el bronce

Paris (France), 02/08/2024.- Iga Swiatek of Poland in action during her Women's Singles bronze medal match against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of the Czech Republic during the Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, 02 August 2024. (Tenis, República Checa, Francia, Polonia) EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG / CAROLINE BLUMBERG