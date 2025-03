Marciniak, el árbitro que anuló el gol de de Julián Álvarez, se pronuncia

Referee Szymon Marciniak shows a yellow card to Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the Champions League round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY ITALY AND SPAIN / Associated Press/LaPresse / LAP