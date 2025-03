¡Endrick no quiso chutar el quinto penalti en el Atlético-Madrid!

Real Madrid's Endrick, right, and his teammates run celebrating after a penalty shootout at the end of the Champions League round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY ITALY AND SPAIN / "Associated Press/LaPresse Manu Fernandez" / LAP