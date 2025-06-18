PREMIER LEAGUE
La Premier anuncia su calendario... ¡con partidazo inicial!
El campeonato inglés ha anunciado ya su calendario completo para la temporada 25/26
La Premier League 2025/26 ya tiene su hoja de ruta definida. La gran liga inglesa ha publicado ya su calendario completo, con los horarios de la primera jornada definidos, que contará con un gran partido. Manchester United y Arsenal se verán las caras en la jornada inaugural, en el primer gran partido de una nueva Premier que apunta a ser trepidante como siempre.
El partido inaugural será como ya es costumbre del campeón. El Liverpool alzará el telón el viernes 15 de agosto ante el Bournemotuh en Anfield. Por su parte, el Manchester City se las verá con el Wolverhampton el sábado 16.
La última jornada se disputará el fin de semana del 24 y 25 de mayo de 2026, con un Manchester City - Aston Villa y un Liverpool - Brentford, entre otros partdos.
ESTE ES EL CALENDARIO COMPLETO
Matchweek 1
Friday 15 August
20:00 Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth (Sky Sports)
Saturday 16 August
12:30 Aston Villa v Newcastle United (TNT Sports)
Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Sunderland v West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
17:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (Sky Sports)
Sunday 17 August
14:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)
16:30 Manchester United v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
Monday 18 August
20:00 Leeds United v Everton (Sky Sports)
MW2 Saturday 23 August
AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal v Leeds United
Brentford v Aston Villa
Burnley v Sunderland
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham v Manchester United
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United v Liverpool
West Ham United v Chelsea
MW3 Saturday 30 August
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City
Chelsea v Fulham
Leeds United v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Arsenal
Manchester United v Burnley
Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
Sunderland v Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton
MW4 Saturday 13 September
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Chelsea
Burnley v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Sunderland
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Leeds United
Manchester City v Manchester United
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
MW5 Saturday 20 September
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Arsenal v Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Brentford
Liverpool v Everton
Manchester United v Chelsea
Sunderland v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United
MW6 Saturday 27 September
Aston Villa v Fulham
Brentford v Manchester United
Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v West Ham United
Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City v Burnley
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers
MW7 Saturday 4 October
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v West Ham United
Aston Villa v Burnley
Brentford v Manchester City
Chelsea v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United v Sunderland
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion
MW8 Saturday 18 October
Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United
Burnley v Leeds United
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Manchester United
Manchester City v Everton
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Brentford
MW9 Saturday 25 October
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Sunderland
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United v West Ham United
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United v Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley
MW10 Saturday 1 November
Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
Sunderland v Everton
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
West Ham United v Newcastle United
MW11 Saturday 8 November
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton v Fulham
Manchester City v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
Sunderland v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
West Ham United v Burnley
MW12 Saturday 22 November
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford
Burnley v Chelsea
Fulham v Sunderland
Leeds United v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Everton
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
MW13 Saturday 29 November
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford v Burnley
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Everton v Newcastle United
Manchester City v Leeds United
Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
West Ham United v Liverpool
MW14 Wednesday 3 December
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Arsenal v Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Manchester City
Leeds United v Chelsea
20:00 Liverpool v Sunderland
20:00 Manchester United v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest
MW15 Saturday 6 December
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Liverpool
Manchester City v Sunderland
Newcastle United v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United
MW16 Saturday 13 December
Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford v Leeds United
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
Sunderland v Newcastle United
West Ham United v Aston Villa
MW17 Saturday 20 December
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Sunderland
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds United v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford
MW18 Saturday 27 December
Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
Sunderland v Leeds United
West Ham United v Fulham
MW19 Tuesday 30 December
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v Newcastle United
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Liverpool v Leeds United
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Sunderland v Manchester City
West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion
MW20 Saturday 3 January 2026
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds United v Manchester United
Manchester City v Chelsea
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland
Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United
MW21 Wednesday 7 January 2026
AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Sunderland
Burnley v Manchester United
20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham v Chelsea
20:00 Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United v Leeds United
West Ham United v Nottingham Forest
MW22 Saturday 17 January
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Brentford
Leeds United v Fulham
Liverpool v Burnley
Manchester United v Manchester City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunderland v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United
MW23 Saturday 24 January
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Arsenal v Manchester United
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Leeds United
Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Sunderland
MW24 Saturday 31 January
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton
Chelsea v West Ham United
Leeds United v Arsenal
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Manchester United v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Sunderland v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth
MW25 Saturday 7 February
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Arsenal v Sunderland
Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Ham United
Fulham v Everton
Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United v Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea
MW26 Wednesday 11 February
20:00 Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford v Arsenal
Chelsea v Leeds United
20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Manchester City v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sunderland v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
West Ham United v Manchester United
MW27 Saturday 21 February
Aston Villa v Leeds United
Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers
