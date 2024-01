El delantero total de Unai Emery

Ollie Watkins has 15 goal creating actions in the Premier League this season, more than any other player.



Watkins already has more GCA this season than he managed in his previous three seasons with the club.



2020/21 - 14

2021/22 - 9

2022/23 - 14

2023/24 - 15 🆕#avfc | #utv |… pic.twitter.com/zNpuCExz32