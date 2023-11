MotoGP hoy: Carrera al sprint en el GP de Malasia, en directo y en vivo

🔝 @Aldeguer54 continues his amazing form getting his third consecutive pole position!



Celestino Vietti and @18ManuGonzalez complete the Top 3 and @37_pedroacosta and @TonyArbolino will start 6th and 7th respectively 👀#MalaysianGP 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/OeChOhMhcH