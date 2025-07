Bagnaia planta cara en Brno y Márquez acaba en el suelo

Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo Team steers his motorcycle followed by Spain's rider Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team AND Spain's rider Alex Marquez of the BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP during the MotoGP race at the Grand Prix of the Netherlands at the TT Circuit in Assen, northern Netherlands, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Associated Press/LaPresse. EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY ITALY AND SPAIN / Associated Press/LaPresse / LAP