Michele Masini: "Compartir box con Marc Márquez es muy complicado"

Assen (Netherlands), 29/06/2025.- Marc Marquez from Spain on his Ducati in action on his way to win the MotoGP race at the 100th Edition of the Motorcycling TT Assen in Assen, The Netherlands, 29 June 2025. (Motociclismo, Países Bajos; Holanda, España) EFE/EPA/VINCENT JANNINK / VINCENT JANNINK / EFE