Hamilton busca la victoria con Ferrari: "El sueño por el que estoy trabajando"

SHANGHAI (China), 22/03/2025.- Scuderia Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the Sprint race prior to the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix, at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, 22 March 2025. The 2025 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix is held on 23 March. (Fórmula Uno, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI / ALEX PLAVEVSKI / EFE