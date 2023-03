F1 | Clasificación GP de Arabia Saudí de la Fórmula 1: ¡Fernando Alonso, tercero en Libres 3!

Sigue Aston Martin explicando la importancia del trabajo en equipo:

Preparation is key. 👊



For No.1 mechanics, FP3 is all about final prep, in non-representative conditions this is often more balance related, making sure the driver is comfortable and fewer adjustments need to be made ahead of Qualifying.#F1 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/dTU2VAKdI9