Un deslizamiento de tierra en China deja 4 fallecidos y más de 900 evacuados

Luding County (China), 06/09/2022.- Rescuers use helicopter to evacuate injured people in Luding county, Ganzi prefecture, Sichuan Province, China, 06 September 2022. A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit China'Äôs southwest Sichuan province on 05 September. According to state media, the death toll has risen to at least 65 people, with more than 10 people missing and 200 injured. The strongest earthquake in the region since 2017 triggered landslides and shook the provincial capital Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are already under a COVID-19 lockdown. Chinese rescue teams saved 15 people while still trying to evacuate 1000 villagers from the epicenter in Luding that got isolated by the landslide. (Terremoto/sismo) EFE/EPA/STRINGER CHINA OUT / STRINGER