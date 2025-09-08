CD Castellón: Entrevista a Bob Voulgaris: "Todos estamos trabajando duro y adaptándonos, es un proceso"

*Para leer la entrevista en inglés, descienda hasta el final del texto en español.

Haralabos Voulgaris afronta su cuarta temporada al frente del CD Castellón. Después jugar el play-off en su primer curso, de lograr un brillante ascenso a la Liga Hypermotion en el segundo y de abrochar el objetivo de la permanencia en el tercero, el club encara la nueva campaña con el objetivo de seguir creciendo. Por lo pronto, en el verano de la puesta en marcha de la ciudad deportiva de Borriol, ha firmado las operaciones de mayor calado en la historia de la entidad albinegra.

En conversación con Mediterráneo, Voulgaris muestra su confianza en el ambicioso proyecto del club, más allá del titubeante inicio de campeonato.

-¿Cómo valora el mercado de fichajes?

-Creo que nuestro equipo está más equilibrado y fuerte que la temporada pasada. A los nuevos jugadores les llevará tiempo adaptarse a nuestro sistema, y los unos a los otros entre ellos, pero estoy muy contento con cómo ha ido el mercado de verano. Logramos un equilibrio entre incorporar jugadores que nos ayuden a ganar desde el principio y traer jóvenes talentos sobre los que seguir construyendo. Esa combinación me da confianza tanto para el presente como para el futuro.

-¿Es más difícil comprar o vender? ¿Cuesta dejar salir a algunos jugadores?

-Vender siempre es más difícil. Como club, hemos tenido claro que nuestro camino hacia el crecimiento pasa por la venta de jugadores. Es la única manera realista de seguir avanzando, por lo que el Castellón siempre será un club que vende a sus jugadores. El reto es planificar las ventas para que el club obtenga el máximo valor y, al mismo tiempo, asegurarnos de incorporar jugadores que puedan superar a los que se van.

Dejar ir nunca es fácil. El fútbol tiene un componente emocional, y los jugadores se convierten en parte de la historia del club. He hablado alguna vez de Raúl (Sánchez). Fue el primer jugador que fiché aquí. Nuestro entonces director deportivo me dijo que el acuerdo era imposible y que no merecía la pena, pero contacté con él directamente por Twitter. Estaba a punto de fichar por el Deportivo, un club mucho más grande, pero convencimos a su agente con nuestro proyecto y visión. Eligió el Castellón y firmó un contrato largo con nosotros, que incluía una cláusula de rescisión modesta en caso de que no cumpliera mis promesas.

Le cogí cariño a Raúl, viéndolo desarrollarse tanto a nivel deportivo como personal. Siento que formé parte de su crecimiento, y siempre lo haré. Seguiré su carrera con orgullo. Verlo partir fue difícil, pero así es como crecemos como club. Vender nos permite seguir creciendo.

-¿Cuáles eran los objetivos del club para el verano cuando terminó la pasada temporada? Tuve la impresión de que existía, desde el principio y hasta el final, una hoja de ruta muy clara, más allá del ruido alrededor.

-Nunca he sido de los que reaccionan al ruido ni se dejan influenciar por opiniones externas. Desde el principio del verano teníamos un plan claro para mejorar la plantilla.

La temporada pasada, solo tres equipos marcaron más goles que nosotros, pero defensivamente estábamos entre los equipos más débiles de la Liga. Algunos argumentaban que teníamos problemas defensivos porque arriesgábamos o nos centrábamos demasiado en el ataque, pero no estoy de acuerdo. La realidad es que defendimos mal debido a una estrategia obstinada y a que dependíamos de dos centrales muy jóvenes aún en desarrollo.

Los tres equipos que marcaron más goles que nosotros tenían un presupuesto mucho mayor. Lo cierto es que la categoría solo tuvo dos delanteros estrella la temporada pasada, Suárez y Panichelli, y ninguno estaba al alcance de nuestros bolsillos. Sugerir que fichemos a un delantero que cubra todo el presupuesto de nuestra plantilla, o incluso el doble, es pura fantasía.

Lo que estamos haciendo es construir un equipo equilibrado que compita colectivamente y, al mismo tiempo, desarrolle jugadores que puedan crecer en nuestro sistema y ascender a clubs más grandes. Ese es el modelo. La gente necesita acostumbrarse.

-¿Qué fue lo más complicado a la hora de mantener y renovar a Álex Calatrava?

-El mayor reto fue dejar claro que, cuando dijimos que Cala no se iría por menos de su cláusula de rescisión, no era una pose ni un farol. Era un hecho. Al mismo tiempo, era importante que se diera cuenta de que yo era consciente de que es un jugador joven que sueña con jugar en LaLiga. Al final, creo que logramos un buen equilibrio entre proteger los intereses del club y recompensar a Calatrava por ser una parte tan importante de nuestro proyecto. Estoy muy contento de haberlo convencido para que se quedara e incluso ampliara su contrato un año más.

-¿Qué destaca de Jakobsen y Di Nipoti, los últimos fichajes?

-Ambos son muy rápidos y fuertes con el balón; ofensivamente, aportan muchas cualidades que nos faltan. Ambos destacaban en nuestro modelo y estamos muy contentos de tenerlos jugando con nosotros.

-Con 15 jugadores nuevos y un mediocampo completamente renovado, parece obvio que el equipo necesitará tiempo. ¿Le preocupa que, si los resultados no llegan pronto, la impaciencia pueda crecer demasiado?

-Siempre me preocupa y me sorprende la impaciencia y la inestabilidad mental de algunos de nuestros aficionados. Pero es más una preocupación pasajera que urgente (ríe). Estoy tranquilo y soy optimista, entre otras razones, porque esta temporada veo trabajar al cuerpo técnico con la máxima la dedicación posible, y con el mismo compromiso con el club que me exijo yo mismo. Me gustaría que nuestros aficionados compartieran esta confianza.

-¿Hay algo del mercado de fichajes español que le llame especialmente la atención?

-Cuánto valor se le da a la "experiencia en la categoría". También me sorprende lo difícil que fue convencer a otros clubes y/o agentes de jugadores de que cuando digo que solo venderé un jugador por X, estaba siendo sincero y no era una estrategia de negociación.

-¿Qué motivó la marcha de Gonzalo Pastor?

-No quería jugar en nuestro filial ni ir cedido a un club de Primera RFEF, y yo no creía que fuera aún lo suficientemente bueno como para tener minutos en nuestra plantilla actual. Es difícil sacarle el máximo partido a un futbolista que no juega; es un jugador joven con muchísimo potencial y necesita muchos minutos para crecer.

-¿Y Flakus?

-Finalmente llegamos a un precio justo para vender a David (Flakus). Es un gran profesional que trabaja duro y siempre está intentando crecer como jugador y como persona. Lo admiro de verdad. Al final, nuestra evaluación sobre él probablemente fue diferente a la del Real Murcia, y creímos que al club le convenía reinvertir la cantidad en jugadores que considerábamos más adecuados para nuestro sistema. Espero sinceramente que David tenga una gran carrera y que incluso nos haga quedar mal por haberlo vendido por 500.000 euros. Eso me alegraría por él. Pero al final, tuvimos que tomar una decisión difícil, y estoy muy contento de que el club haya podido reinvertir ese dinero en el fichaje de Adam (Jakobsen).

-¿Es Lucas Pérez una posibilidad real?

-Al contrario de lo que se ha publicado, hemos hablado con Lucas Pérez varias veces. Es una posibilidad, pero al final tiene muchas opciones. Hemos presentado argumentos convincentes y una oferta sólida, y si decide venir, estaríamos encantados. Como saben, soy su fan desde hace mucho tiempo y le he expresado públicamente mi admiración desde que regresó al Deportivo.

-En su opinión, ¿qué le ha faltado al equipo en los primeros partidos?

-Lo que nos falta ahora mismo es cohesión y un enfoque más agresivo por parte de algunos de nuestros defensas. Necesitamos que nuestros defensas den un paso al frente con confianza y lleguen al área, y lo mismo ocurre con nuestro mediocampo. Es un proceso y una adaptación para ellos, pero ya vimos claras mejoras en el partido contra el Zaragoza.

Otra cosa que nos falta es el pase final al área. Escuché a algunos aficionados quejarse de nuestro delantero después del último partido (la entrevista se realizó en la previa a la visita del Castellón a Córdoba), pero estuvo tres o cuatro veces libre para ocasiones rápidas de gol. En cambio, perdimos el balón o hicimos disparos que no son parte de nuestro ADN. Es un proceso. Todos estamos trabajando duro y adaptándonos. Algunos jugadores son nuevos, otros tienen roles nuevos, y quizás algunos se están esforzando demasiado. Pero veo progreso.

-¿Cómo refleja en la plantilla la identidad que quiere construir?

-Nuestros fichajes reflejan la identidad que queremos construir como club. Todos los jugadores que incorporamos son trabajadores, tienen un gran carácter y están comprometidos con el equipo por encima de todo. Buscamos jugadores que no solo tengan talento, sino que también estén dispuestos a sacrificarse por el equipo, presionar con agresividad y adaptarse a nuestro estilo. El objetivo es tener una plantilla que compita con intensidad, juegue con valentía y represente a Castellón con orgullo. Esa identidad se construye tanto en las habilidades como en el carácter.

Bob Voulgaris: «Everyone is working hard and adjusting to one another. It is a process»

Haralabos Voulgaris enters his fourth season at the helm of CD Castellón. After reaching the promotion play-offs in his first year, securing a brilliant promotion to LaLiga Hypermotion in his second, and comfortably achieving survival in the third, the club now heads into the new campaign with its sights set on continued growth.

This summer, marked by the inauguration of the Borriol training complex, has seen the club complete the most significant transfer moves in its history.

In an interview with Mediterráneo, Voulgaris expressed his confidence in the club's ambitious project, despite a somewhat unstable start to the season.

-How do you assess the summer transfer market?

-I believe our team is more balanced and stronger than last season. It will take time for the new players to adapt to our system and to each other, but I am very happy with how the summer window went. We struck a balance between adding players who can help us win right away and bringing in young talent that we can continue to build around. That combination gives me confidence both for the present and for the future.

-Is it harder to know how to buy or how to sell? Is it difficult to let go of certain players?

-It’s always more difficult to sell. As a club, we’ve been clear that our path to growth is through player sales. That’s the only realistic way for us to keep moving forward, so Castellón will always be a club that sells its players. The challenge is timing sales so the club receives maximum value while also ensuring we bring in players who can surpass those leaving. Letting go is never easy. Football has an emotional side, and players become part of the club’s story.

I’ve spoken before about Raúl (Sánchez). He was the first player I signed here. Our then sporting director told me the deal was impossible and not worth pursuing, but I reached out to him directly through a message on Twitter. He was set to join Deportivo, a much bigger club, but we convinced his agent with our project and vision. He chose Castellón and signed a long contract with us, one that included a modest release clause in case I failed to deliver on my promises.

I grew fond of Raúl, watching him develop both as a player and as a young man. I feel I played a part in his growth, and I will always follow his career with pride. Seeing him leave was difficult, but this is how we grow as a club. Making sales allows us to keep building.

--What were the club’s main goals at the end of last season, and why? From the outside, I’ve had the impression that this year the objectives and roadmap have been very clear, despite all the noise around the club.

-I have never been one to react to noise or be influenced by outside opinions. From the start of the summer we had a clear plan for how we needed to improve the squad.

Last season only three teams scored more goals than us, yet defensively we were among the weakest sides in the league. Some people argued that we struggled defensively because we had to take risks going forward or work too hard in attack, but I don’t agree with that. The reality is we defended poorly because of a stubborn approach and because we relied on two very young center backs who are still developing their careers.

Of the three teams that scored more than us, every one had a much bigger budget. The truth is that LaLiga 2 had only two clear ‘killer’ strikers last season, Suárez and Panichelli, and neither was attainable for us. To suggest we should bring in a striker who would take up our entire squad cost limit, or even twice that amount, is pure fantasy. What we are doing is building a balanced squad that competes collectively while also developing players who can grow in our system and move on to bigger clubs. That's the model. People need to get used to it.

--What challenges did you face in securing Cala’s contract renewal?

-The biggest challenge was making it clear that when we said Cala would not leave for less than his release clause, it was not posturing or a bluff. It was fact. At the same time, it was important that he realized I was senstive to the fact that he's a young player who has dreams of playing in La Liga.

In the end, I think we struck a good balance between protecting the club’s interests and rewarding Calatrava for being such an important part of our project. I am very happy we convinced him to stay and even add another year to his contract.

-What stands out about Jakobsen and Di Nipoti, the latest signings?

-They are both very quick and strong with the ball, offensively they bring a lot of qualities that we lack. They were both standouts in our model and we are very happy to have them playing for us .

-With 15 new players and a completely revamped midfield, it seems obvious the team will need some time. Are you concerned that, if results don’t come quickly, impatience could grow too much?

-I'm always concerned and amazed with the impatience and mental stabilty of some of our fans. But its more a passing concern than a pressing concern (smiles). I'm calm and optimistic, among other reasons, because this season I see the coaching staff working with the utmost dedication possible, and with the same commitment to the club that I demand of myself. I would like our fans to share this trust.

-Is there anything about the Spanish transfer market that particularly catches your attention?

-Just how much value is given to "experience in the category". The other thing that surprises me is just how difficult it was to convince other clubs and or player agents that when I say I will only sell a player for X that I was being truthful and it wasn't a bargaining ploy.

-What led to Gonzalo Pastor’s departure?

-He did not want to play for our B team nor go on loan to a Primera RFEF club in Spain and I did not think he was good enough to get minutes on our current squad. Its tough to get maximum value for a player who doesn't play, he's a young player who has a ton of potential, he needs a lot of minutes to grow.

-And Flakus?

-We finally reached a price that we felt was fair for us to sell David (Flakus). He is a very good professional who works hard and is always trying to grow as both a player and a person. I truly admire him. In the end, our evaluation of him was probably different from Murcia’s, and we believed it was in the club’s best interest to take the fee and reinvest it in players we felt fit our system better.

I genuinely hope David has a great career and even makes us look bad for selling him for €500,000. That would make me happy for him. But at the end of the day we had to make a tough decision, and I am very pleased that the club was able to reinvest that money into signing Adam (Jakobsen).

-Is Lucas Pérez a real possibility?

-Contrary to what has been written, we have spoken with Lucas Pérez a few times. It is a possibility, but at the end of the day he has lots of options. We have made a compelling case and a strong offer, and if he chooses to come here we would be ecstatic. As you know, I have been a fan of his for a long time and have expressed my admiration for him publicly since he first returned to Deportivo.

-In your opinion, what has the team been lacking in the opening matches?

-What we are lacking a little right now is cohesion and a more aggressive approach from some of our defenders. We need our backs to step forward with confidence and get into the box, and the same goes for our midfield. It is a process and an adjustment for them, but we already saw clear improvements in the match against Zaragoza.

The other thing we are missing is the final pass into the box. I heard some fans complain about our striker after the last game ((the interview was conducted before Castellón's match in Córdoba), but he was open three or four times for quick chances on goal. Instead we turned the ball over or took shots that are not part of our DNA. It is a process. Everyone is working hard and adjusting to one another. Some players are new, some are in new roles, and maybe a few are trying a little too hard. But I see progress.

-How does the identity you want to build reflect in the team?

-Our signings reflect the identity we want to build as a club. Every player we brought in is hard-working, has great character, and is committed to the collective above all else. We look for players who are not only talented but also willing to sacrifice for the team, press aggressively, and adapt to our style. The goal is to have a squad that competes with intensity, plays with courage, and represents Castellón with pride. That identity is built as much on character as it is on ability.