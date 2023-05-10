Así es 'What They Say', la canción de Grecia para Eurovisión 2023: letra y videoclip

Victor Vernicos, con tan solo 16 años, es el escogido para representar al país heleno Una balada mid tempo, que él mismo ha compuesto

Ya está todo listo para que empiece el festival de la canción más esperado: Eurovisión 2023. En el certamen, treinta y siete países trataran de alzarse con el micrófono de cristal en Liverpool, ante la atenta mirada de millones de eurofans que ya han empezado la cuenta atrás esperando el 13 de mayo.

A pocos días de la final, la batalla musical comienza. La misma semana del evento se disputarán las dos semfinales: el martes 7 y jueves 11 que determinarán qué países acompañarán al Big Five y Ucrania en la gran final del concurso. Todo el evento podrá seguirse íntegramente por La 1 de RTVE.

Grecia defiende Eurovisión 2023 con 'What They Say'

El representante más joven de esta edición llega a Liverpool para dejar claro 'lo que ellos dicen'. Victor Vernicos, con tan solo 16 años es el representante de Grecia en Eurovisión 2023. Con una balada mid tempo, que él mismo ha compuesto, una melodía intimista acompañada de guitarra que se llevó la plaza a través del proceso de selección de la cadena griega.

Vernicos recoge el testigo de Amanda Tenfjord, la representante griega en 2022, que emocionó al público con 'Die Together' y consiguió el octavo puesto para Grecia. Fue el segundo año que el país heleno volvió al top 10 de Eurovisión. Ahora es el turno de Victor Vernicos, que actuará en la Segunda Semifinal este jueves donde el público español tendrá la oportunidad de votar.

Videoclip de 'What They Say' - Victor Vernicos

Letra de 'What They Say' - Victor Vernicos

Late August

Feet start to shake heart starts to ache

Can’t focus

Panic, I lay on the floor and I hate that I’m holding on

My lung will break can’t stop to make

My mind up

Time starts to rain clouds not afraid

Of the pain they giving

Anxious to where I’m breathing

Can’t say that I am longing for

Another day to break my spirit

Insane and I can’t tell who’s winning

Wish this was something I could just ignore

Well, you know What They Say (ooh)

Lost souls make sure no one loses their way

Hurt ones can’t stand seein’ others in pain

Oh, I am both now I got too much on my plate

And I save all the others, cause for me, it’s too

Nostalgic mind

I miss the days when my heart wouldn’t ache and

I’m drowning, time

Quicksand of life, we don’t live to die

Now I’m tryna, fight

All of the lights that leave me so blind

As a writer

But I’m not an actor, no, I don’t live my own

Life and I hate my feelings

I’m overwhelmed and heated

Can’t say that I am longing for

Another day to break my spirit

Insane and I can tell who’s winning

Wish this was something I could just ignore

Well, you know What They Say (ooh)

Lost souls make sure no one loses their way

Hurt ones can’t stand seeing others in pain

Oh, I am both now I got too much on my plate

And I save all the others, cause for me, it’s too

Well, you know What They Say (ooh)

Lost souls make sure no one loses their way

Hurt ones can’t stand seeing others in pain

Oh, I am both now I got too much on my plate

And I save all the others cause for me, it’s too

I'll save all the others 'cause for me, it's too late

Well, you know what they say (ooh)

Let's all make sure no one loses their way

I almost can't stand seeing others in pain

I am bold, now I got too much on my plate

And I'll save all the others, 'cause for me, it's too— (ooh)

Let's all make sure no one loses their way

I almost can't stand seeing others in pain

I am bold, now I got too much on my plate

And I'll save all the others 'cause for me, it's too late