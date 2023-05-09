Temas

sport

Edición

username

Directos

Suscripción
FDJ

Así es 'Tell Me More', la canción de Azerbaiyán para Eurovisión 2023: letra y videoclip

Así es 'Tell Me More', la canción de Azerbaiyán para Eurovisión 2023: letra y videoclip

TuralTuranX representará a Azerbaiyán en Eurovisión
TuralTuranX representará a Azerbaiyán en Eurovisión | Sport
Julián Moreno

Azerbaiyán quiere dar la sorpresa con 'Tell Me More'

Competirá en la primera semifinal del festival

Ya está todo listo para que empiece el festival de la canción más esperado: Eurovisión 2023. En el certamen, treinta y siete países trataran de alzarse con el micrófono de cristal en Liverpool, ante la atenta mirada de millones de eurofans que ya han empezado la cuenta atrás esperando el 13 de mayo.

Orígenes de Eurovision: qué año nació, con qué objetivo y por qué tiene éxito en 2023

¿Cuándo es Eurovisión 2023? Fechas y horarios de las semifinales y la gran Final

A pocos días de la final, la batalla musical comienza. La misma semana del evento se disputarán las dos semfinales: el martes 7 y jueves 11 que determinarán qué países acompañarán al Big Five y Ucrania en la gran final del concurso. Todo el evento podrá seguirse íntegramente por La 1 de RTVE.

Azerbaiyán no parte entre las favoritas para esta edición. De hecho, los expertos no le auguran un buen resultado por lo que una clasificación para la gran final del Sábado sería una magnífica noticia para la delegación azerbaiyana.

Lo hará con 'Tell Me More', una balada 'indie' que luchará contra el ambiente festivalero del concurso y tratará de diferenciarse para evitar su pronta eliminación.

Videoclip de 'Tell Me More' - TuralTuranX

Letra de 'Tell Me More' - TuralTuranX

Your call has been forwarded to an automatic voice message system

Please record your message

Ah, I don't know where you are

Or what you're up to

I kinda miss you girl right now

You know the old bass and stuff?

I want you to be here, with me

Just call me back when you get this message okay?

 

[Estribillo]

Tell me more about me, you, us

Tell me you love me baby

More than I trust

And I just want to know

How do you feel about us

Right now?

 

I don't know you found someone or someone is me

I'm running from the fate and I'm giving up my dream

I'm carrying all the pain and the sorrow that's in vain

All the games you think I'm playing are my ways of staying sane

I shout it from the heels up high

I've nothing, only tears to cry

If I ever learn again to feel the way I did

I'll die from the emotions that I kept down for years, baby

 

[Estribillo]

Tell me more about me, you, us

Tell me you love me baby

More than I trust

And I just want to know

How do you feel about us

Right now?

 

I want to buy a land a thousand miles away

From a city that I've never even chosen

I think the reason why is all because of people who treat you like a fool

And make you wonder for the reason

But now is the time I'm passing by the streets

And the places that we used to go to

We thought we'd be back pretty soon, but never did

This is between you and me, gets so damn more

 

Let me tell you one thing baby

It may change your all thoughts about us

You want me to worry again, too

So, let me tell you if you're ready

Hear me out, baby: let's go crazy

I have something that you're looking for

And that is love

Love

Love

 

[Chorus]

Tell me more about me, you, us

Tell me you love me baby

More than I trust

And I just want to know

How do you feel about us

Right now?

NOTICIAS RELACIONADAS

Recuerda que podrás seguir las últimas noticias de Eurovisión y los resultados del concurso en directo a través de la web de SPORT.

Temas

Eurovisión
COMENTA ESTA NOTICIA
INICIAR SESIÓN
Así juega Sofyan Amrabat

La oferta final del Barça por Amrabat
FC Barcelona - Betis | El gol de Raphinha

Deco llega a Barcelona con la misión de convencer a Raphinha
Neymar admitió que hubo una discusión en el vestuario del PSG

Neymar rompe con el PSG y tiene al Barça en la cabeza
Cádiz - Barcelona : El gol de Frenkie De Jong

Las sorprendentes (¿y peligrosas?) imágenes de Frenkie de Jong en su día libre
Reunión entre Xavi, su hermano, Mateu Alemany y Jordi Cruyff

Laporta y Xavi 'presionan' a Jordi Cruyff