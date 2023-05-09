Así es 'Tell Me More', la canción de Azerbaiyán para Eurovisión 2023: letra y videoclip

Azerbaiyán quiere dar la sorpresa con 'Tell Me More' Competirá en la primera semifinal del festival

Ya está todo listo para que empiece el festival de la canción más esperado: Eurovisión 2023. En el certamen, treinta y siete países trataran de alzarse con el micrófono de cristal en Liverpool, ante la atenta mirada de millones de eurofans que ya han empezado la cuenta atrás esperando el 13 de mayo.

A pocos días de la final, la batalla musical comienza. La misma semana del evento se disputarán las dos semfinales: el martes 7 y jueves 11 que determinarán qué países acompañarán al Big Five y Ucrania en la gran final del concurso. Todo el evento podrá seguirse íntegramente por La 1 de RTVE.

Azerbaiyán no parte entre las favoritas para esta edición. De hecho, los expertos no le auguran un buen resultado por lo que una clasificación para la gran final del Sábado sería una magnífica noticia para la delegación azerbaiyana.

Lo hará con 'Tell Me More', una balada 'indie' que luchará contra el ambiente festivalero del concurso y tratará de diferenciarse para evitar su pronta eliminación.

Videoclip de 'Tell Me More' - TuralTuranX

Letra de 'Tell Me More' - TuralTuranX

Your call has been forwarded to an automatic voice message system

Please record your message

Ah, I don't know where you are

Or what you're up to

I kinda miss you girl right now

You know the old bass and stuff?

I want you to be here, with me

Just call me back when you get this message okay?

[Estribillo]

Tell me more about me, you, us

Tell me you love me baby

More than I trust

And I just want to know

How do you feel about us

Right now?

I don't know you found someone or someone is me

I'm running from the fate and I'm giving up my dream

I'm carrying all the pain and the sorrow that's in vain

All the games you think I'm playing are my ways of staying sane

I shout it from the heels up high

I've nothing, only tears to cry

If I ever learn again to feel the way I did

I'll die from the emotions that I kept down for years, baby

[Estribillo]

Tell me more about me, you, us

Tell me you love me baby

More than I trust

And I just want to know

How do you feel about us

Right now?

I want to buy a land a thousand miles away

From a city that I've never even chosen

I think the reason why is all because of people who treat you like a fool

And make you wonder for the reason

But now is the time I'm passing by the streets

And the places that we used to go to

We thought we'd be back pretty soon, but never did

This is between you and me, gets so damn more

Let me tell you one thing baby

It may change your all thoughts about us

You want me to worry again, too

So, let me tell you if you're ready

Hear me out, baby: let's go crazy

I have something that you're looking for

And that is love

Love

Love

[Chorus]

Tell me more about me, you, us

Tell me you love me baby

More than I trust

And I just want to know

How do you feel about us

Right now?

