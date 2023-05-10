Temas

FDJ

Así es 'Echo', la canción de Georgia para Eurovisión 2023: letra y videoclip

Iru representará a Georgia en Eurovisión
Julián Moreno

Georgia quiere dar la sorpresa con 'Echo'

Competirá en la segunda semifinal del festival

Ya está todo listo para que empiece el festival de la canción más esperado: Eurovisión 2023. En el certamen, treinta y siete países trataran de alzarse con el micrófono de cristal en Liverpool, ante la atenta mirada de millones de eurofans que ya han empezado la cuenta atrás esperando el 13 de mayo.

Orígenes de Eurovision: qué año nació, con qué objetivo y por qué tiene éxito en 2023

¿Cuándo es Eurovisión 2023? Fechas y horarios de las semifinales y la gran Final

A pocos días de la final, la batalla musical comienza. La misma semana del evento se disputarán las dos semfinales: el martes 7 y jueves 11 que determinarán qué países acompañarán al Big Five y Ucrania en la gran final del concurso. Todo el evento podrá seguirse íntegramente por La 1 de RTVE.

Georgia no parte entre las favoritas para esta edición. De hecho, los expertos no le auguran un buen resultado por lo que una clasificación para la gran final del sábado sería una magnífica noticia para la delegación georgiana.

Lo hará con 'Echo', una propuesta que combina el pop y la electrónica y donde la puesta en escena marcará las opciones de Iru para dar la sorpresa y avanzar de ronda.

Videoclip de 'Echo' - Iru

Letra de 'Echo' - Iru

Days in a row I'm thinking, I know

I've got a big faith, my love is my crown

Will be better way, will be better day now

It is not a secret

Life is love

Thing is known

Like in dreams

(Chamgaraga-ga-chamgara)

Going through the life together

Going through the life together

(Chamgaraga-ga-chamgara)

Like in dreams

Oh-oh-oh...

Days in a row I'm thinking, I know

I've got a big faith, my love is my crown

Will be better way, will be better day now

It is not a secret

Days in a row I'm thinking, I know

I've got a big faith, my love is my crown

Will be better way, will be better day now

It is not a sеcret

Going through the life togеther

Going through the life together

(Chagadaradamda-chamgaradamda-chamgaradamda-chamgara)

(Chagadaradamda-chamgaradamda-chamgaradamda-chamgara)

(Life together, life together)

(Chagadaradamda-chamga-chamga)

(Chamdaradaradaradaradalidalidalidalidalidali)

(Dalidalidalidalidalidalidalidalidalidali)

(Chimidimidanta-chimbida)

(Chimidimidanta-chimbida)

Days in a row I'm thinking, I know

I've got a big faith, my love is my crown

Will be better way, will be better day now

It is not a secret

Days in a row I'm thinking, I know

My love is not a fake, this feeling is, Lord

Will be better way, will be better day now

It is not a secret

(Chamgaraga-ga-chamgara)

My soul's like a fortress, I feel I progressed

Words getting worthless, love is a wordless

Oh-oh-oh-oh, when life is loved, loved

Days in a row I'm thinking, I know

I've got a big faith, my love is my crown

Will be better way, will be better day now

It is not a secret

(Chamgaraga-ga-chamgara)

Recuerda que podrás seguir las últimas noticias de Eurovisión y los resultados del concurso en directo a través de la web de SPORT.

