'Tattoo', de Loreen | Esta es la canción ganadora de Eurovisión 2023

La cantante sueca ha cumplido todos los pronósticos de los fans y los periodistas especializados y ha logrado su segunda victoria en el festival

Era la gran favorita y no ha defraudado. Loreen se ha alzado con la victoria en la 67º del Festival de Eurovisión y ha hecho historia al convertirse en la primera mujer con dos victorias en el festival europeo de la canción (hazaña que hasta ahora solo atesora un hombre, Johnny Logan en 1980 y 1987) y logrando que su país, Suecia, empate con Irlanda como la gran potencia del festival con 7 triunfos en total.

La cantante logró el pasaporte hacia Liverpool después de conseguir la unanimidad del jurado internacional, en el que participó España con Eva Mora como portavoz, y de la audiencia con 177 puntos en la gran final de la 63ª edición del 'Melodifestivalen', la mítica preselección organizada por la SVT sueca, con el tema 'Tattoo'.

Escrita por Jimmy Jansson, Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt, Thomas G:son, Moa “Cazzi Opeia” Carlebecker, Peter Boström y la propia Loreen, 'Tattoo' es una canción sobre el amor y las dificultades que se atraviesan durante una relación. La interpretación de Loreen en la final de Eurovisión ha sido espectacular y se ha puesto en cabeza desde el inicio de las votaciones.

Letra de 'Tattoo', la canción ganadora de Eurovisión 2023

I don't wanna go

But baby, we both know

This is not our time

It's time to say goodbye

Until we meet again

'Cause this is not the end

It will come a day

When we will find our way

Violins playing and the angels crying

When the stars align then I'll be there

No, I don't care about them all

'Cause all I want is to be loved

And all I care about is you

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

No, I don't care about the pain

I'll walk through fire and through rain

Just to get closer to you

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

I'm letting my hair down

I'm taking it cool

You got my heart in your hand

Don't lose it, my friend

It's all that I got

Violins playing and the angels crying

When the stars align then I'll be there

No, I don't care about them all

'Cause all I want is to be loved

And all I care about is you

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

No, I don't care about the pain

I'll walk through fire and through rain

Just to get closer to you

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

No, I don't care about them all

'Cause all I want is to be loved

And all I care about is you

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

I don't care about the pain

I'll walk through fire and through rain

Just to get closer to you

You're stuck on me like a tattoo

All I care about is love

No

All I care about is love

You're stuck on me like a tattoo