En Directo
Premios Oscar 2024: lista completa de todos los nominados, en directo
La ceremonia dedicada al cine internacional celebra este año su 96ª edición
Comienza la cuenta atrás para los Premios Oscar 2024. La ceremonia dedicada al cine internacional celebra este año su 96ª edición y se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
Este martes a las 14:30 horas, la Academia de Hollywood ofrecerá la lista completa de los nominados de este año.
Mejor película de animación
- The boy and the Heron (Hayao Miyazaki y Toshio Suzuki)
- Elemental (Peter Sohn y Denise Ream)
- Nimona (Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan y Julie Zackary)
- Robot Dreams (Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé y Sandra Tapia Díaz)
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller y Amy Pascal)
Mejor película internacional
- Io capitano (Italia)
- Perfect Days (Japón)
- La sociedad de la nieve (España)
- The teachers lounge (Alemania)
- The zone of interest (Reino Unido)
Mejor banda sonora original
- American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
- Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)
- Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)
Mejor canción original
- The Fire Inside (Flamin' Hot)
- I'm Just Ken (Barbie)
- It Never Went Away (American Symphony)
- Wahzhazhe (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- What Was I Made For? (Barbie)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
- Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
- America Ferrera (Barbie)
- Jodie Foster (Nyad)
- Da'vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Mejor guión original
- Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet y Arthur Harari)
- The Holdovers (David Hemingson)
- Maestro (Bradley Coopet y Josh Singer)
- May December (Samy Burch y Alex Mechanik)
- Past Lives (Celine Song)
Mejor guión adaptado
- American Fiction (Cord Jefferson)
- Barbie (Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach)
- Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)
- Poor Things (Tony McNamara)
- The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Letter to a Pig (Tal Kantor y Amit R. Gicelter)
- Ninety-five Senses (Jerusha Hess y Jared Hess)
- Our Uniform (Yegane Moghaddam)
- Pachyderme (Stéphanie Clément y Marc Rius)
- War is over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko (Dave Mullins y Brad Booker)
Mejor cortometraje de acción en vivo
- The After (Misan Harriman y Nicky Bentham)
- Invincible (Vincent René-Lortie y Samuel Caron)
- Knight of Fortune (Lasse Lyskjae Noer y Christian Norlyk)
- Red, White and Blue (Nazrin Choudhury y Sara McFarlane)
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson y Steven Rales)
Oscar al mejor maquillaje
- Golda (Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby y Ashra Kelly-Blue)
- Maestro (Kazu Hiro, Kay Heorgiou y Lori McCoy-Bell)
- Oppenheimer (Luisa Abel)
- Poor Things (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston)
- La sociedad de la nieve (Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí y Montse Ribé)
