CICLISMO
¿A qué hora corren hoy Enric Mas, Roglic y Van Aert en la contrarreloj de la Vuelta a España 2026? Orden de salida y favoritos
Consulta los horarios, el recorrido y dónde ver gratis por TV la contrarreloj individual de la Vuelta a España 2026
La Vuelta a España 2026 afronta una de sus jornadas más decisivas hoy jueves 10 de septiembre con la disputa de la segunda y última 'crono' de la presente edición, que se disputará en Cádiz en un trazado idóneo para que los especialistas con la cabra puedan explotar sus virtudes.
La etapa de hoy se disputará bajo la modalidad de contrarreloj individual, abarcando un recorrido de 32,1 kilómetros entre el Puerto de Santa María y Jerez de la Frontera. Las características del trazado dan pie a una jornada en la que los aspirantes al codiciado maillot rojo tendrán la oportunidad de adquirir ventaja frente al resto de candidatos.
Al tratarse de un trazado tan propicio para especialistas, dos nombres destacan por encima del resto como potenciales favoritos. Ethan Hayter, a quién solo Pogacar pudo privar de la victoria en Mónaco tras mejorar su marca por escasas nueve centésimas, destaca como gran favorito junto con el otro especialista del pelotón, un Stefan Küng que se ha mostrado discreto en la presente edición de La Vuelta.
Tampoco hay que menospreciar las opciones de Wout van Aert, que se ha mostrado intratable a lo largo de la segunda semana de competición y en Cádiz buscará su tercera victoria en la presente edición. En este mismo escalón también figuran Bruno Armirail y el español Iván Romeo.
Otra de las grandes luchas se encuentra en la clasificación general, dónde el cuatro veces campeón Primoz Roglic dispone de una oportunidad de oro para intentar dar caza al actual líder Enric Mas. El jefe de filas del Movistar Team no es ni mucho menos un especialista en la modalidad, pero los +2:10 de ventaja sobre el esloveno parecen suficientes para retener el rojo antes de las dos últimas grandes etapas de montaña.
Orden de salida y horarios en la contrarreloj de Cádiz de la Vuelta a España
14:07 horas CEST - Mathias Sunekaer Norsgaard (Lidl - Trek)
14:08 horas CEST - Paul Double (Team Jayco AlUla)
14:09 horas CEST - Louis Rouland (Cofidis)
14:10 horas CEST - Domen Novak (UAE Team Emirates – XRG)
14:11 horas CEST - Ethan Hayter (Soudal – Quick-Step)
14:12 horas CEST - Asbjorn Hellemose (Team Jayco AlUla)
14:13 horas CEST - Jordi Meeus (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe)
14:14 horas CEST - Marc Brustenga (Equipo Kern Pharma)
14:15 horas CEST - Matevz Govekar (Bahrain – Victorious)
14:16 horas CEST - Alexis Renard (Cofidis)
14:17 horas CEST - Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto Intermarche)
14:18 horas CEST - Juan Guillermo Martinez (Team Picnic PostNL)
14:19 horas CEST - Callum Thornley (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe)
14:20 horas CEST - Cesar Macias (Burgos Burpellet BH)
14:21 horas CEST - Vito Braet (Lotto Intermarche)
14:22 horas CEST - Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X Mobility)
14:23 horas CEST - Oscar Chamberlain (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
14:24 horas CEST - Gianni Moscon (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe)
14:25 horas CEST - Alberto Dainese (Soudal – Quick-Step)
14:26 horas CEST - Olivier Le Gac (Groupama – FDJ United)
14:27 horas CEST - Alessandro Covi (Team Jayco AlUla)
14:28 horas CEST - Jasha Sutterlin (Team Jayco AlUla)
14:29 horas CEST - Alastair MacKellar (EF Education – EasyPost)
14:30 horas CEST - Orluis Aular (Movistar Team)
14:31 horas CEST - Fabio Van den Bossche (Soudal – Quick-Step)
14:32 horas CEST - Sinuhe Fernandez (Burgos Burpellet BH)
14:33 horas CEST - Darren van Bekkum (XDS Astana Team)
14:34 horas CEST - Timo de Jong (Team Picnic PostNL)
14:35 horas CEST - Inigo Elosegui (Equipo Kern Pharma)
14:36 horas CEST - Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates – XRG)
14:37 horas CEST - David de la Cruz (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
14:38 horas CEST - Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
14:39 horas CEST - Ivan Cobo (Equipo Kern Pharma)
14:40 horas CEST - Roman Ermakov (Bahrain – Victorious)
14:41 horas CEST - Bryan Coquard (Cofidis)
14:42 horas CEST - Mats Wenzel (Equipo Kern Pharma)
14:43 horas CEST - Georg Steinhauser (EF Education – EasyPost)
14:44 horas CEST - Martin Tjotta (Uno-X Mobility)
14:45 horas CEST - Sylvain Moniquet (Cofidis)
14:46 horas CEST - Thibau Nys (Lidl - Trek)
14:47 horas CEST - Yevgeniy Fedorov (XDS Astana Team)
14:48 horas CEST - Pablo Castrillo (Movistar Team)
14:49 horas CEST - Mathijs Paasschens (Bahrain – Victorious)
14:50 horas CEST - Nick Schultz (NSN Cycling)
14:51 horas CEST - Jorge Arcas (Movistar Team)
14:52 horas CEST - Chris Hamilton (Team Picnic PostNL)
14:53 horas CEST - Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility)
14:54 horas CEST - Gal Glivar (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
14:55 horas CEST - Darren Rafferty (EF Education – EasyPost)
14:56 horas CEST - Xabier Mikel Azparren (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
14:57 horas CEST - Matthew Brennan (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
14:58 horas CEST - Ivan Sosa (Equipo Kern Pharma)
14:59 horas CEST - Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility)
15:00 horas CEST - Lorenzo Rota (Lotto Intermarche)
15:01 horas CEST - Jesus Herrada (Burgos Burpellet BH)
15:02 horas CEST - Sergio Samitier (Cofidis)
15:03 horas CEST - Frederik Wandahl (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe)
15:04 horas CEST - Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates – XRG)
15:05 horas CEST - Gianni Vermeersch (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe)
15:06 horas CEST - Lucas Hamilton (Netcompany INEOS)
15:07 horas CEST - Roland Thalmann (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
15:08 horas CEST - Lars Craps (Lotto Intermarche)
15:09 horas CEST - Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana Team)
15:10 horas CEST - Ivan Romeo (Movistar Team)
15:11 horas CEST - Walter Calzoni (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
15:12 horas CEST - Jacopo Mosca (Lidl - Trek)
15:13 horas CEST - Carlos Canal (Movistar Team)
15:14 horas CEST - Steven Kruijswijk (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
15:15 horas CEST - Sander De Pestel (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
15:16 horas CEST - Remy Rochas (Groupama – FDJ United)
15:17 horas CEST - Simon Dalby (Uno-X Mobility)
15:18 horas CEST - Thomas Gloag (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
15:19 horas CEST - Rudy Porter (Team Jayco AlUla)
15:20 horas CEST - Jose Luis Faura (Burgos Burpellet BH)
15:21 horas CEST - Marcel Camprubi (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
15:22 horas CEST - Clement Alleno (Burgos Burpellet BH)
15:23 horas CEST - Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility)
15:24 horas CEST - Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe)
15:25 horas CEST - Bastien Tronchon (Groupama – FDJ United)
15:26 horas CEST - Pau Miquel (Bahrain – Victorious)
15:27 horas CEST - Fabian Weiss (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
15:28 horas CEST - Vincenzo Albanese (EF Education – EasyPost)
15:29 horas CEST - Ibon Ruiz (Equipo Kern Pharma)
15:30 horas CEST - Gianmarco Garofoli (Soudal – Quick-Step)
15:31 horas CEST - Pau Marti (NSN Cycling)
15:32 horas CEST - Will Barta (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
15:33 horas CEST - Axel Laurance (Netcompany INEOS)
15:34 horas CEST - Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility)
15:35 horas CEST - Bruno Armirail (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
15:36 horas CEST - Lennard Kamna (Lidl - Trek)
15:37 horas CEST - Stefan Kung (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
15:38 horas CEST - Julien Bernard (Lidl - Trek)
15:39 horas CEST - Hugo Hofstetter (NSN Cycling)
15:40 horas CEST - Hannes Wilksch (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
15:41 horas CEST - Attila Valter (Bahrain – Victorious)
15:42 horas CEST - Paul Ourselin (Cofidis)
15:43 horas CEST - Enzo Paleni (Groupama – FDJ United)
15:44 horas CEST - Rudy Molard (Groupama – FDJ United)
15:45 horas CEST - Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal – Quick-Step)
15:46 horas CEST - James Shaw (EF Education – EasyPost)
15:47 horas CEST - Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana Team)
15:48 horas CEST - Luke Tuckwell (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe)
15:49 horas CEST - Reuben Thompson (Lotto Intermarche)
15:50 horas CEST - Wout van Aert (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
15:51 horas CEST - Jorgen Nordhagen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
15:52 horas CEST - Milan Vader (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
15:53 horas CEST - Kevin Vermaerke (UAE Team Emirates – XRG)
15:54 horas CEST - Valentin Madouas (Groupama – FDJ United)
15:55 horas CEST - Larry Warbasse (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
15:56 horas CEST - Carlos Rodriguez (Netcompany INEOS)
15:57 horas CEST - Ramses Debruyne (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
15:58 horas CEST - Mikel Landa (Soudal – Quick-Step)
15:59 horas CEST - Eddie Dunbar (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
16:00 horas CEST - Henok Mulubrhan (XDS Astana Team)
16:01 horas CEST - Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
16:02 horas CEST - Jose Manuel Diaz (Burgos Burpellet BH)
16:03 horas CEST - Patrick Konrad (Lidl - Trek)
16:04 horas CEST - Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal – Quick-Step)
16:05 horas CEST - Callum Scotson (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
16:06 horas CEST - Pello Bilbao (Bahrain – Victorious)
16:07 horas CEST - Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility)
16:08 horas CEST - Emanuel Buchmann (Cofidis)
16:09 horas CEST - Urko Berrade (Equipo Kern Pharma)
16:10 horas CEST - Jack Haig (Netcompany INEOS)
16:11 horas CEST - Gijs Leemreize (Team Picnic PostNL)
16:12 horas CEST - Koen Bouwman (Team Jayco AlUla)
16:13 horas CEST - Jarno Widar (Lotto Intermarche)
16:14 horas CEST - Embret Svestad-Bardseng (Netcompany INEOS)
16:15 horas CEST - Raul Garcia Pierna (Movistar Team)
16:17 horas CEST - Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain – Victorious)
16:19 horas CEST - Jan Hirt (NSN Cycling)
16:21 horas CEST - Filippo Zana (Soudal – Quick-Step)
16:23 horas CEST - Finlay Pickering (Team Jayco AlUla)
16:25 horas CEST - Mario Aparicio (Burgos Burpellet BH)
16:27 horas CEST - Juan Felipe Rodriguez (EF Education – EasyPost)
16:29 horas CEST - Matthew Riccitello (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
16:31 horas CEST - Guillaume Martin-Guyonnet (Groupama – FDJ United)
16:33 horas CEST - Leo Bisiaux (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
16:35 horas CEST - Harold Tejada (XDS Astana Team)
16:37 horas CEST - Sepp Kuss (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
16:39 horas CEST - Clement Berthet (Groupama – FDJ United)
16:41 horas CEST - Cristian Rodriguez (XDS Astana Team)
16:43 horas CEST - Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl - Trek)
16:45 horas CEST - Jakob Omrzel (Bahrain – Victorious)
16:47 horas CEST - Oscar Onley (Netcompany INEOS)
16:49 horas CEST - Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost)
16:51 horas CEST - Primoz Roglic (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe)
16:53 horas CEST - Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
16:55 horas CEST - Enric Mas (Movistar Team)
¿Dónde ver la etapa 18 de la Vuelta a España 2026 gratis y en abierto por TV?
En España, la etapa 18 de la Vuelta a España 2026 se podrá ver gratis por TV a través de Teledeporte y online en RTVE Play. La emisión televisiva arranca a partir de las 14:45 horas (CEST) y cambiará a La 1 a partir de las 16:15 horas (CEST).
Otra opción alternativa para seguir la ronda española online y en streaming son las plataformas de pago Eurosport y HBO Max, habituales en todo tipo de coberturas ciclistas. La retransmisión televisiva correrá al cargo del canal Eurosport 1, que conectará a partir de las 14:45 horas (CEST).
Desde SPORT, te contamos todo lo que suceda en cada una de las 21 etapas de la Vuelta a España 2026 con el mejor resumen, todas las clasificaciones actualizadas y las reacciones de los protagonistas.
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