Arensman, un mar de lágrimas: "Estoy destruido"

(France), 25/07/2025.- Dutch rider Thymen Arensman of INEOS Grenadiers team (R) reacts after winning the 19th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 93.1 km from Albertville to La Plagne as Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates arrives, France, 25 July 2025. (Ciclismo, Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / EFE