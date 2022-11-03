El Liverpool, rival más probable del Madrid en octavos de la Champions
Existe un 21% de probabilidades de que al Real Madrid le toque el Liverpool, uno de los 'cocos' del grupo de segundos clasiicados
El Bayern también tiene muchas probabilidades de emparejarse con los 'reds'
El próximo lunes día 7 se celebrará el sorteo de la primera fase eliminatoria de la Champions League, los octavos de final, que contarán con la única presencia del Real Madrid como representante del futbol español, con la sorprendente ausencia de Barça y Atlético de Madrid.
16 equipos repartidos en dos grupos de ocho, uno para los primeros de grupo y otro para los segundos, conocerán su próximo rival en Champions League. No se podrán emparejar equipos que ya se han visto las caras en la fase de grupos ni tampoco aquellos que compitan en la misma liga doméstica.
Con estos condicionantes, estas son las probabilidades que tiene cada equipo de emparejarse con posibles rivales:
PRIMEROS DE GRUPO
- NÁPOLES: Dortmund (22%), Eintracht (22%), Leipzig (21%), PSG (17%), Brujas (17%).
- PORTO: Liverpool (19%), Inter (14%), Dortmund (14%), Milan (14%), Leipzig (13%), PSG (11%).
- BAYERN: Liverpool (40%, Milan (24%), PSG (18%), Brujas (18%).
- TOTTENHAM: Inter (19%), Dortmund (18%), Leipzig (17%), Milan (17%), PSG (14%), Brujas (14%).
- CHELSEA: Inter (19%), Dortmund (18%), Eintracht (18%), PSG (14%), Brujas (14%).
- REAL MADRID: Liverpool (21%), Inter (15%), Milan (14%), Dortmund (14%), Eintracht (14%), PSG (11%), Brujas (11%).
- MANCHESTER CITY: Inter (19%), Eintracht (18%), Leipzig (17%), Milan (17%), PSG (14%), Brujas (14%).
- BENFICA: Liverpool (20%), Inter (14%), Eintracht (14%), Dortmund (14%), Milan (14%), Leipzig (13%), Brujas (11%).
- SEGUNDOS DE GRUPOLIVERPOOL: Bayern (40%), Real Madrid (21%), Porto (20%), Benfica (20%)
- BRUJAS: Bayern (18%), Nápoles (17%), Manchester City (14%), Tottenham (14%), Chelsea (14%), Real Madrid (11%), Benfica (11%).
- INTER DE MILÁN: Manchester City (19%), Tottenham (19%), Chelsea (19%), Real Madrid (15%), Porto (14%), Benfica (14%).
- EINTRACHT: Nápoles (22%), Manchester City (18%), Chelsea (18%), Real Madrid (14%), Porto (14%), Benfica (14%).
- MILAN: Bayern (24%), Manchester City (17%), Tottenham (17%), Real Madrid (14%), Porto (14%), Benfica (14%).
- LEIPZIG: Nápoles (21%), Manchester City (17%), Chelsea (17%), Tottenham (17%), Porto (13%), Benfica (13%).
- DORTMUND: Nápoles (22%), Chelsea (18%), Tottenham (18%), Real Madrid (14%), Porto (14%), Benfica (14%).
- PSG: Bayern (18%), Nápoles (17%), Manchester City (14%), Tottenham (14%), Chelsea (14%), Real Madrid (11%), Porto (11%).