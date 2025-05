'Canelo' Álvarez: un campeón indiscutido

The King reigns SUPREME! 👑@Canelo hands William Scull his first loss via unanimous decision and takes the WBO, IBF, WBA and WBC Super Middleweight Titles 🏆👏#CaneloScull | #RiyadhSeason | Powered by @FATALFURY_PR City of Wolves | @SNKPofficial | @ringmagazine pic.twitter.com/4ztgoJGEXG