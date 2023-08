Inglaterra y España, entre las favoritas tras la eliminación de Estados Unidos

Following the United States' exit from the 2023 #FIFAWWC, the following nations are the favourites to win the tournament based on the Opta predictor:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England: 27.4%

🇸🇪 Sweden: 15.5%

🇪🇸 Spain: 11.0%